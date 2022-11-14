Daniel Wyman, 62, passed away on November 4, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on July 1, 1960 in Alton to Lloyd & Edna (Froebel). He married Betty Jane Lewis on December 9, 1988 in Alton. He loved woodworking, m&m’s, and Harley Davidson. Daniel is survived by his wife: Betty Wyman of Jerseyville; his daughter: Danielle Morrow; his grandchildren: Vincent Hunter, Athena Lockwood, and Nora Morrow; his siblings: Guy (Jauny) Wyman and Larry Wyman; and his several nieces and nephews. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nazarene Church in Jerseyville.
Per his wishes, he was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
