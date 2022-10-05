Daniel Wallace

Daniel Ross Wallace, 86, died at 3:25 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor.
He was born on July 17, 1936 in Alton, Illinois. Daniel was the son of the late Ross and Margaret (Carr) Wallace, and grew up on the family farm along with his two brothers.
Daniel was a United States Army Veteran and was employed as a Steel Estimator at Federal Steel for 43 years, prior to his retirement. He enjoyed traveling, with Colorado and Montana being among his favorite destinations and anyone who knew him could attest to his love for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Although he never had any children of his own, Daniel is survived by his nieces and nephews who cared for him deeply: Ross (Carolyn) Wallace of Val Rico, Florida, Sandi (Mike) Flowers of Grafton, Laura Lester of Grafton, Kenny Wallace of Jerseyville, Beth Mundy of Jerseyville, Kevin (Cheryl) Wallace of Alton, Kathy Kunz of Alton, Sara (Dennis) Taylor of Brighton, Jeff (Mary) Wallace of Montana and Greg Wallace of Montana; along with a host of great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brother and sisters in-law, Gene Carroll and Babs Wallace and Robert James and Jo Wallace; two nieces, Jacque Scroggins and Paula Wallace; as well as three nephews, Greg Mundy, Eddie Lester and Ed Kunz.
Private services will be held.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com