Daniel Ray Sherwin, 80, died at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care Center in Jerseyville.
Surviving are his wife: Carol Sherwin
3 Children and their spouses:
Bobby and Judith Sherwin of St. Peters, MO
Dawn (Paul) Snyder of Fort Walton Beach, FL
Robby and Dennise Sherwin of Leesburg, VA
5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren
2 Sisters:
Patricia Robinson of Lady Lake, FL
Judy (Bob) Speck of Wilcott, CT
2 Brothers:
Larry (Linda) Sherwin of Oklahoma City, OK
Charles Sherwin of Daphne, AL
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m. at Brossio Tavern in Jerseyville. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.