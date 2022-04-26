obit stock color

Daniel Ray Sherwin, 80, died at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care Center in Jerseyville.

Surviving are his wife: Carol Sherwin

3 Children and their spouses:

Bobby and Judith Sherwin of St. Peters, MO

Dawn (Paul) Snyder of Fort Walton Beach, FL

Robby and Dennise Sherwin of Leesburg, VA

5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren

2 Sisters:

Patricia Robinson of Lady Lake, FL

Judy (Bob) Speck of Wilcott, CT

2 Brothers:

Larry (Linda) Sherwin of Oklahoma City, OK

Charles Sherwin of Daphne, AL

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m. at Brossio Tavern in Jerseyville. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements. 