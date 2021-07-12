Dale Everett Wathern, 89, passed away at 5:00 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home in Wood River.
He was born in Wood River, Illinois on February 1, 1932 and was the son of the late Emmett George and Emma Jane (Gamble) Wathern.
Dale graduated from Wood River High School in 1949 and furthered his education at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
He was ordained in Assembly of God Ministry Boards in 1973 and founded and pastured Hope Chapel in St. Louis, Missouri for 23 years.
Anyone who knew Dale, knew of his love of the Lord, and following his retirement from the ministry, He was a loyal and faithful member of Word and Spirit Church in Alton. He thoroughly enjoyed carpentry work and devoted countless hours to various humanitarian efforts throughout his life.
He is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Nicki and John Hausman of Brighton and Dale and Robin Norris of Bethalto; a son and daughter in-law, Daniel and Donna Wathern of Kansas City, Missouri; 34 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leslie and William Wathern; three sisters, Mary Harvey, Fern Hill, and Marcella Delores Wathern; as well as a great-granddaughter, Anna Hausman.
Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Road, Alton, IL 62002.
Memorials may be given to the Anna Hausman Memorial Scholarship, which will benefit and sponsor children at the School of Good Shephert in Soloy, Panama, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
