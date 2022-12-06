Dagan John Hampton, 44, died at 11:02 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home in Elsah, IL. Born December 22, 1977, in Alton, IL, he was the son of John Frederich and Janet Sue (Poe) Hampton of Grafton, IL. Along with his parents, he is survived by a son, Colton John Hampton and co-parent, Amy Lewis of Crestwood, MO, a brother, Greg Hampton (Tarah) of Godfrey, and a sister, Lisa Viviano (Tim) of Godfrey. In addition, he is survived by four nieces, Lylah, Amelia, Maria, and Eliana and one nephew, Leo, and many close friends.
Dagan was a 1996 graduate of Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, IL and received his associates degree from Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, IL in 1998. Dagan was the owner and operator of Hampton Appraisals and took much pride in his work.
A memorial visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Gent Funeral Home 2406 State Street in Alton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to an education fund for his son, Colton. Additional details about the fund will be available by the time of the memorial visitation. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com