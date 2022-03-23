Cynthia Marie Rogers, 64, died at 7:44 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.
She was born in Fort Eustis, Virginia on November 9, 1957, one of three daughters born to Jimmie Leonard and Betty Lou (Underwood) Rogers.
Cindy was a 1975 graduate of Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and worked in retail her entire adult life. Her career included managerial positions with several 7-11 stores in St. Louis, Goodwill in Alton, Dollar General, and Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville. She retired as a loan officer with American Mortgage Company in Jerseyville.
Surviving are a sister and brother in-law, Carol and Bruce Howard of Jerseyville; her nieces and nephews and their spouses, Brand and Mandy Woolsey of Missouri, Amy and Bill Holland of Bland, Mo., Melissa and Cale Hoesman of White Hall, Nathan and Allison Howard of Alton, Jennifer and Craig Fischer, Chris Howard and Brenda Howard all of Jerseyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister and brother in-law, Susan and Lonnie Woolsey.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday at First Assembly of God in Jerseyville. Rev. Adam Smith will officiate.
Burial will be in the Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.
