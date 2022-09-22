Cynthia A. Crabtree passed away on September 19, 2022 in Springfield, IL. She was born July 14, 1951 in Alton, the daughter of the late Gene and Stella (Schulz) Crabtree. Upon graduation from East Alton-Wood River High School, she continued her education and graduated from Aton Memorial School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. After working in several hospitals, she ended her nursing career with the Illinois Dept. of Corrections. A lifelong animal lover, she frequently took in dogs and cats who were homeless and needed a loving home. She is survived by her brother, Jim (Korla) of Beatrice, NE; niece, Annette Crabtree and children Kayla, Hannah, Julia, Carston, and Helene Addink of Pittsburgh, PA.; aunt, Martha Beard of Tyler, TX.; Uncle and Aunt, Bill and Joan Weinzirl of St. Louis, MO.; Special Friends, Byron, Helen, Keith, and Kelly Beiermann and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, one niece, Carissa Addink and several Aunts and Uncles. Visitation will be Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Glasgow Cemetery in Glasgow, IL. Father Paul Kallal will Officiate. Memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
