Craig Dured Keeney, 50, passed away at 6:20 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 in Delhi, as of result of injuries sustained in a traffic accident.
He was born on February 4, 1971 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and was the son of the late Roscoe and Mary Ann (Tinsley) Keeney and grew up in the Alton, Illinois area.
He worked various jobs throughout his life, and was most recently working as a car detailer in the area.
Craig had a brilliant mind and exuded talent and creativity. He enjoyed creating music and playing on his guitar, creating comic sketches and had recently became interested in photography and woodworking. Above all else in this world, He cared deeply for and enjoyed spending time with his children and was extremely proud of their accomplishments.
His marriage to Kristy Bush brought about the birth of Craig’s first son, Brandon, of Alton; and his marriage to Heather Clark gave him his first and only daughter, Payton, of Jerseyville; He later married the former, Jaclyn Bell, and together they were the proud parents of Craig’s youngest son, Shane, of Jerseyville.
He is also survived by four brothers, Russell Keeney of Iowa, Barry Keeney, Mike Keeney and Bruce Keeney, all of Batchtown; as well as two sisters and a brother in-law, Cindy Keeney of Missouri and Shelia and George Klarie of Iowa.
A Celebration of Craig’s life will be held at later date.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with Craig’s family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com
Memories may be shared with Joe’s family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com