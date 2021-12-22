Corey Allen Bradshaw, 27, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Alton. Corey was born in Alton, IL on September 26, 1994. He is survived by his daughter Raiyne, mom, Michelle Duley, grandma MaryAnn Duley, sister, Samantha Duley, brothers, Nikolas Duley and Jared Bradshaw, and four Nieces. He was preceded in death by two cousins, Damian "Pookie" Huber and Mickeal Stephens, grandfather, Aaron Bradshaw, uncle, Mickeal Stephens, and great grandmother, Mary Jones.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com