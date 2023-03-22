Connie Nilsson

Connie Denise Nilsson, 66, died at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at her residence. She was born January 26, 1957 in Marshall Town, Iowa the daughter of Patricia (Tegeler) Free and the late Marion Free. After graduation from high school she took nurses training there and worked in several hospitals. She was employed in the MRI unit at Alton Memorial Hospital for 14 years. Later moving to Dallas, TX where she was an office manager for Penn Mutual Insurance Company. After several years in Dallas she visited a friend in Alton where she met Eric, her husband. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Free, a sister and brother in law, Ann and Craig Nilsson of Astoria, Oregon and several cousins in Ohio and North Carolina. There will be no services. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online gust book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.
