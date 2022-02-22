Connie Frazier

Connie June Frazier, 74, left her earthly home in Waxhaw, NC to meet the Lord on February 15, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on June 25, 1947 in Jerseyville, Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Killebrew) Neese. In 1960 she met the love of her life, Dennis Frazier, at a church Halloween party, and they were seldom apart from that moment on. They were married seven years later on September 15, 1967. After graduating from Jersey Community High School in 1965, she held various jobs in and around Jerseyville, IL where she lived most of her life. She worked at the local paper, cleaned houses, and she and Dennis worked as janitors at Delhi Baptist Church where they were lifelong members. Her ultimate calling was not in the workforce, but in the home. Connie was a dedicated wife and mother foremost. She loved her family and treasured every moment with them. Connie loved all things Christmas. Christmas trees, villages, and snow globes were up year-round and Friday night will forever be known as Hallmark Christmas Movie Night. Connie was a gifted artist, an amazing cook, and loved a good mystery. Connie is survived by her daughter, Michelle Tucker (Tom); her son Michael Frazier (Julia); her grandchildren, Rileigh Griffin (Sean), Thomas, Avery, and Jace Tucker; her brothers, Henry Neese (Kathy), and Gary Neese; her sisters, Arlene Kaiman (Tom), and Cheryl Beatty. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Gertrude Neese; her husband, Dennis Frazier; and her brother, Gerome Neese. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 24 at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 25 at 11:00 am at Delhi Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MSA Coalition at https://support.multiplesystematrophy.org/conniejune
