We sadly announce the passing of Connie (Dawkins) McKay, 80, of Jerseyville. Connie passed away following a period of declining health at 11:41 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her home, with her daughters by her side.
Connie was born on September 21, 1940 in Alton, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Roy. H. and Gertrude (Beach) Dawkins Sr. and was a 1958 from Jersey Community High School.
In 1957, prior to her graduation, she was crowned Miss Jersey County in the Jaycee Beauty Pageant at the beautiful age of 17.
Connie married Dennis McKay on July 5, 1958 and their 28 years of marriage blessed them with, as Connie would say “5 beautiful daughters”.
Connie was a homemaker and mother (and a very good cook). In 1980, she became co-owner and operator of McKay’s Tavern in Hamburg and continued her career in hospitality at the Holiday Inn in Jacksonville, where she worked as a hostess. In 1991, when the Alton Belle Casino opened in Alton, Connie accepted a position as Food and Beverage Manager, retiring in 2015. She was loved by her Alton Belle family and had a great love and compassion for those she worked closely with throughout her 24 year career.
Surviving are her five daughters and a son in-law, Debbie McKay of Jerseyville, Bonnie Kadell of Jerseyville, Beckie and Todd Scranton of Pittsfield, Cynthia McKay of Kansas City, Kansas and Kellie Dean of Jerseyville; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Meagan) Scranton, Mattie (Nathan) Shelton, Leslie (Devin) Schomann, Mikayla Kraut, Gabbie Tepen, Ashton Tepen and Paige Dean; she was also blessed by seven great grandchildren; as well as a brother, Dr. Walter Dawkins of Mt. Vernon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Dennis McKay, a grandson, Kash Dean (infant son of Kellie and Brad Dean) and a brother, Roy H. Dawkins Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at DJ’s Pub and Grill Banquet Room (117 W Prairie Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052) on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home (1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052) who has been entrusted with arrangements.