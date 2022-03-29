Clifford McCarry

Clifford Oren "Cliff" McCarry, 80, died at 12:19 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Pearl, Illinois on October 7, 1941, and was the first of five children born to Clifford and Janis B. (Hazelwonder) McCarry.
Cliff was only six years old when his father was killed in a work related accident. Times got tough for the family, so his mother relocated with her five children to be closer to family in Jerseyville.
Cliff was a huge sports fan, so he would have considered it a 'home run' when his mother met Douglas Smith. Doug and Janis would eventually marry, and Doug not only raised those five children as his own, but in time, their family grew with more siblings, creating a large, loving family. Cliff always considered himself a lucky guy to have been raised with such a loving family environment.
After serving honorably with the United States Army, Cliff returned home and married Janet Louise Kanallakan on October 11, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon. The two shared 43 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters, before her death on November 23, 2012.
Cliff and Janet owned and operated both the McCarry Tavern and McCarry Barbershop in Fieldon for many years before moving into Jerseyville, where he reopened his barbershop on North Washington Street, where he continued to serve his customers and share wild stories until his retirement in 2009.
Surviving are his two daughters and son in-laws, Amy and Micah Bandy of Savoy and Julie and Terry Goheen of Dow; four grandchildren, Paige Goheen of Jerseyville, Cassie Goheen (Brendan Moran) of Alton, Benjamin Bandy and Grace Bandy, both of Savoy; a great grandson, Declan Moran; two brothers and a sister in-law, Gregory McCarry and Doug Smith and Lori Crowe of Jerseyville; three sisters and brothers in-law, Burma Jones, Becky and Phillip Tonsor and Shelley and Marty Vanausdoll, all of Jerseyville; two sisters in-law, Carolyn McCarry of Carrollton and Kathy McCarry of Jacksonville; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kirby McCarry and Dennis McCarry; a sister in-law, Debra Stumpf; three nephews, Ryan Vanausdoll, Kyle Vanausdoll and Douglas McCarry; and his father in-law and mother in-law, Laverne and Mary Kanallakan.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville, with military honors provided by the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492.
Memorials may be given to his family in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.