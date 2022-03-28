Clifford O. McCarry, 80, of Jerseyville, died at 12:19 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitaton.
Surviving are:
Daughters: Amy Bandy of Savoy
Julie Goheen of Dow
4 Grandchildren 1 Great Grandson
Sisters: Burma Jones of Jerseyville
Becky Tonsor of Jerseyville
Shelley Vanausdoll of Jerseyville
Brothers: Greg McCarry of Jerseyville
Doug Smith of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.