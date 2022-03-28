obit stock color

Clifford O. McCarry, 80, of Jerseyville, died at 12:19 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitaton.

Surviving are:

Daughters: Amy Bandy of Savoy

Julie Goheen of Dow

4 Grandchildren 1 Great Grandson

Sisters: Burma Jones of Jerseyville

Becky Tonsor of Jerseyville

Shelley Vanausdoll of Jerseyville

Brothers: Greg McCarry of Jerseyville

Doug Smith of Jerseyville

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.

Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.