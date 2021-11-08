Clifford James Davis, 73, died at 8:31 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 13, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Daniel and Sylvia (Haney) Davis. Mr. Davis was a member of Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton and retired as a maintenance supervisor for Washington University. On October 30, 1965 he married the former Yolanda I. Britt in St. Louis, MO. She survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Irene Hoffmann (Aaron) of Dow, Candy Spraggs (Michael) of Fosterburg, Rebecca Cowgill (Paul) of East Alton, and Sarah Thompson (Rob) of Alton, two sons, Cliff Davis II (Erin) of Alton, and Jerome Davis of Alton. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, two brothers, Paul Davis (Brenda) of Mississippi, and Daniel Davis Jr. of Missouri and a sister, Emma Braggs (Ezra) of Missouri. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Eric Lloyd will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brown Street Baptist Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
