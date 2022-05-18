Clarence Turner

Clarence Ronald Turner, 84, passed away at 2:25 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield after a brief illness.
He was born near Kane, Illinois on September 12, 1937, the oldest of three children born to Clarence "Static" and Alice (Cummings) Turner.
After graduating from Jersey Community High School with the Class of 1955, he enlisted with the United States Army, serving in Germany for three years.
After his honorable discharge, he returned home, where he met Patricia Bertman and the couple soon fell in love. They married on February 11, 1961 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Patricia's uncle, Monsignor Al Bertman, officiating. Their marriage was blessed with 61 years of wonderful memories and the joys of their four children, Jackie, Mark, Mike and Jane.
Growing up in Kane on the family farm, his love of farming was immediate. After purchasing his first farm, he began a lifetime of hard work and dedication. He was proud to raise his four children on the farm, with a life centered around faith, love and hard work.
He began his agriculture career as a truck driver for Jersey County Grain. From there, he moved on to Jersey County Farm Supply where he served as a truck driver for 16 years, before being promoted to management with the company, serving as manager of their Medora facility. He retired at the young age of 57, with the desire to spend more time on his own farm, alongside his family. Continuing with his love of tractors, Ron began working as a sales representative at Hargraves International in Jerseyville, where he was able to dedicate his passion and friendship to many area farmers. He was extremely loyal to his profession, whatever it may be, his customers, and most importantly to the Case IH brand of farm equipment.
Turner Family Farms began in 1963, and to this day, remains a family operation. Along with crops, Ron raised cattle and hogs for over 25 years. Since his 'final' retirement, Ron has been able to devote his time to the farm, alongside his two sons and sons in-law, along with multiple grandsons. It brought him great pride knowing that the two things he loved the most, family and farm, were able to exist in such a cohesive manner.
When he wasn't on a tractor, Ron spent every waking moment with his family. He and Patti could be found at every sporting event, traveling to and from games, attending school functions, celebrating birthdays, baptisms and whatever milestones his children or grandchildren achieved. He was a proud Husband and Dad, but an even prouder Grandpa. Together, the family would spend a week every summer at Table Rock Lake, where Ron enjoyed the company of his family. Most summer weekends were spent in Michael, Illinois on the Illinois River at the family cabin. He loved to fish and watch the kids water ski, but being together was his greatest joy.
For the past 8 years, Ron has enjoyed many days at the Lake and evenings at their condo at the Lake of the Ozarks, where he was able to have a place for the whole family to gather and enjoy themselves. He spent countless hours boating and fishing for crappie off the dock. His latest family centered investment was the Turner Lake Farm and the Deer Shack, just another place for his family to be together and make cherished memories. Ron wore a smile every time his family was together, knowing just how truly blessed he and Patti were.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Turner of Kane; his four children and their spouses, whom he loved just as his own children, Jackie and Gene Wittman of Jerseyville, Mark and Jeannine Turner, Mike and Teresa Turner and Jane and Joe Miles, all of Kane; his twelve grandchildren and their spouses, Niki and Josh Baker of Urbana, Justin and Emily Wittman of Jerseyville, Nick and Kayla Turner of Jerseyville, Luke and Riley Wittman of Edwardsville, Kevin and Kelsey Wittman of Kane, Megan and Alex Cronin of Jerseyville, Robby and Janie Miles of Jerseyville, Chelsea and Garrett Schumacher of Pocahontas, Sally and Dave Schleeper of Brussels, Matt and Sammie Turner of Bellflower, Clara and Keith Green of Dow, and Mitchell Miles and his companion, Audrey Gress of Jerseyville; twenty three Great Grandchildren, Nathan, Noah and Jakob Baker, Liam, Graham, Kate and Olivia Wittman, Logan and Ainsley Turner, Monroe, Cy and Bowie Wittman, Jude, Mara and Jack Wittman, Alice Cronin, Brooks and Murray Schumacher, Eloise and Adele Miles, Lucy and Evan Schleeper and Bennett Turner. He is also survived by his sister, Marjorie Wendle of Jerseyville, his brother and sister in-law, David and Nancy Turner of Jerseyville; along with a brother in-law and two sisters in-law, Karen Bertman and Chuck and Kaye Bertman, all of Jerseyville; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his father in-law and mother-in law, Herbert and Doris Bertman; an infant great grandson; and his brothers in-law and sisters in-law, John and Margie Bertman, Robert Bertman, Larry and Mary Ann Pranger and Larry and Marilyn Davis.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.
He will be laid to rest in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to Masses or to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.