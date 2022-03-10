Clarence Slaten

Clarence William “Bill” Slaten, 75, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab Center.
Born July 23, 1946 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Clarence P. and Ruth A. Slaten. They preceded him in death, as well as a sister, Patsy Volkats.
He is survived by his wife Pat (Essary) Slaten as well as a niece, Erline Leadey. He and Pat were married Dec. 10, 1996 in Las Vegas, NV.
Bill was the owner and operator of Mound City Shows carnival. The Past President of the Showman’s Club in St. Louis, Bill was in the carnival business over 50 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion.
Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis.
