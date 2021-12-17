Clara Mae Huff, 83, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at The Residence-Covenant Care in Pensacola, Florida.
She was born in Jerseyville on September 25, 1938, and was the daughter of Otis Preston and Harriet Eileen “Hattie” (Champlin) Martin.
She married Wilbur Dean Huff on April 8, 1960. Throughout their 61 years of marriage, they set a wonderful example of true love and devotion.
In addition to providing a loving home for her family, she worked alongside her husband, Dean, building and managing two successful businesses including an industrial painting company, Huff Painting and a farm enterprise.
Clara possessed a loving and giving heart and a genuine care for her family and her friends, and was proud of her Native American Heritage. Whether someone had a short-term need or were facing the end of their life, Clara was present for them.
Later in life, as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, she cherished the time she spent with them and the quiet life lessons she was able to teach them.
Surviving are a son, Carl Dean Huff, and his companion, Mariette Verhoeven of Minneapolis, Minnesota; a daughter and son in-law, Beth Ann and Chad Hurley of Daphne, Alabama; six grandchildren, Amber Summers of Medora, Nelson Harris of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Olivia, Adia, Nola Belle and Kyah Hurley of Daphne, Alabama; two great grandchildren, Rebel and Haiden; as well as a sister in-law, Linda Martin of Brighton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, on July 23, 2021; a grandson, Aaron Dean Summers; two brothers, Charles Martin and David Preston Martin; as well as a sister, Gladys Davis.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate.
Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora.
Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association.
