Christopher Paul Brundis, 49, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home in Dow. Born August 20, 1973 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Glen and Jackie (Timpone) Brundis of Godfrey. Christopher was a great artist and loving father and an avid sports fan. He worked for Arrow Sign Company and also for Green Earth Green Houses in Godfrey. Along with his parents, he is survived by a son, Luca Brundis of Alton, a sister, Erin Fine (Andrew) of Olathe, KS, a brother, Michael Brundis (Andrea) of Fairway, KS, and Mandi Middleton, loving mother of his son. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Kimberly Brundis. A memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
- Man sentenced for fatal DUI crash
- County seeks forfeiture of catalytic converters
- Supply chain issues impact Alton Starbucks
- Wood River to host Chili Cook-Off
- Free breakfast on Veterans Day
- Heyen resigns from LC Board of Trustees
- Woman facing felony charges
- Jeanne Bourland
- Stanley Bland