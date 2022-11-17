Cheryl Ann Strohbeck, 74, of Brighton, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home, following a lifetime of bringing joy and love to others.
She was born November 19, 1947, in Carrollton, Illinois, daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Schaaf) Witt.
Cheryl married Larry Lee Strohbeck, on August 12, 1966, in Carlinville, Illinois. Together they raised three children, all of whom survive; Julie (Ray) Gvillo of Dorsey, Brian (Mary Ann) Strohbeck of Bremen, GA, Craig (Jenifer) Strohbeck of St. Louis. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Kyle (Brooke) Gvillo, Heather (Doug) Frank, Ryan (Abbey) Gvillo, Rebecca (Kyle) Hosford, Brianne Strohbeck; great grandchildren, Paisley, Parker, Hadley, Nora, Leo, Dallas; brothers and sisters in law, Jim (Pam) Strohbeck, Ann (Paul) Huff; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, special friends, and family.
Cheryl worked as a bookkeeper for several different companies prior to retirement, spending the most amount of time with Croft Chrysler Plymouth. She and her husband attended LoveJoy United Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Presbyterian Mariners, the Southwestern High School Class of 1965 ladies’ luncheon and a proud member of the “Jersey Girls”, made up of a solid group of her friends. Cheryl enjoyed passing her time gardening and painting but if given the choice, she would be on a beach enjoying warmer weather and sunny skies. Because Cheryl viewed her family as her greatest blessing, it would make sense that her favorite thing to do was spend time in their company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Witt; sister, Dawn Wakeford; and nephew, Todd Strohbeck.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials in Cheryl’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or LoveJoy Presbyterian Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
