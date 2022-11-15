Charlotte Hayward

Charlotte Ann Hayward, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her residence.
She was born in Paris, Texas on September 8, 1986 and was the dearly loved daughter of John and Ruth (Pepper) Hayward.
Charlotte graduated high school in Eugene, Oregon with the Class of 2004. After completing dog grooming school, Charlotte moved to Jerseyville, IL and started her career with pets. While working, Charlotte completed her associates degree in Design Drafting with honors from ITT Technical Institute in 2010.
Prior to her graduation, she began working with Power Engineers in Saint Louis, Missouri and recently accepted a position with Actalent, where she applied her talents as Substation Designer.
Charlotte had a heart of gold, full of love and acceptance for all. She enjoyed a wide array of music genres, knitting, stomach turning amusement park rides & urban exploring.
Anyone who knew Charlotte can attest to the very special place animals held in her heart. Her life revolved around her dogs. She was known for stopping to greet any animal that crossed her path.
Surviving are her parents, John and Ruth Hayward of Eugene, Oregon; a brother, Tom Hayward of Corvallis, Oregon; her aunts and uncles, Mary and Bob Parker of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Tom and Sara Hayward of Bainbridge Island, Washington; along with many cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert and Kathryn Hayward; maternal grandparents, James and Mary Pepper; an aunt, Bethany White; as well as two uncles, John Pepper and Jeffrey Hayward.
Private Services will be conducted at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Stray Rescue of St. Louis in Charlotte’s name by visiting: http://www.strayrescue.org/charlottehayward
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com