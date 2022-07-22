Charles Sullivan

Charles Frederick Sullivan, 63, died unexpectedly at 9:23 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on June 14, 1959 in Saint Louis, Missouri, one of three children born to John Paul and Elizabeth (Kolb) Sullivan.
Charlie spent the early years of his childhood growing up in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Missouri. At the age of 16, his family relocated to Chesterfield, Illinois where Charlie finished out his high school years, graduating with the Class of 1978 from Carlinville High School.
He began working for Hussmann Refrigeration in Bridgeton, Missouri in 1979, dedicating 36 years of service, prior to his retirement in 2015.
He married the former Kathleen Kasden on June 26, 1982 and together they were the proud parents of two children, Chad and Angela.
Charlie enjoyed reading the newspaper and staying on top of area news, following the St. Louis Cardinals and rarely missed tuning into Jeopardy! He also enjoyed a competitive game of pool and spending time outdoors hiking. He looked forward to the families annual Florida Vacation, where he loved spending time near the water, but it was the memories shared with his family that he cherished most of all.
Surviving are his parents, Jack and Betty Sullivan; his wife of 40 years, Kathy Sullivan, all of Jerseyville; a son, Chad Sullivan of Roodhouse; a daughter and son in-law, Angie and Kyle Lairmore of Owensville, Missouri; three grandchildren, who truly were the apple of his eye, Adrianna and Tayla Sullivan and Jack Lairmore; a brother and sister in-law, Kevin and Peggy Sullivan of O’Fallon, Missouri; a brother in-law, Morris Dock of Springfield, Missouri; as well as his nieces and nephew, Whitney Hobein, Hunter Dock and Danyal Timmermann.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Dock.
A Celebration of Charlie’s amazing life will be celebrated at a later date.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
