Charles Schaaf

Charles Henry “Creamy” Schaaf, 79, died at 9 a.m., Monday, August 29, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on August 22, 1943 in Fieldon, Illinois and was the son of Julius “Dude” and Cora Alice (Ford) Schaaf.
Charlie was proud of his roots, and was a lifelong resident of Fieldon. He enlisted with the United States Army, serving our country, and was honorably discharged in December, 1966.
He was employed for 25 years with the State of Illinois Department of Transportation as a Deckhand on the Brussels Ferry, where he created many friendships with area residents throughout the years.
He married the former Edna Follis on March 18, 1969 in Jerseyville and throughout their 53 years of marriage, shared in many wonderful memories together with the growing family.
Charlie was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed farming and tractors and in his younger years, enjoyed participating in drag races, demolition derby’s and baseball. While he did enjoy these hobbies, it was the good times had with friends and family that he enjoyed the most.
Surviving are his wife, Edna Schaaf; three children and their spouses, Tom and Marie Charlton, John and Wendy Schaaf and Kim and Wes Scoggins, all of Fieldon; five grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey) Charlton of Dow, Courtney Charlton of Fieldon, Katelyn Scoggins of Bethalto, Sarah (Brandon) Handler of Alton and Jacob Scoggins of St. Louis, Missouri; five great grandchildren, Charlie Mae, Ronnie, Karli, Hudson and Everly; a brother, Kenneth William “Bill” Schaaf of Jerseyville; two sisters and a brother in-law, Judy and Jerry Roth of Fieldon and Carol Ann Barnett of Mt. Sterling; three sisters in-law, Barbara “Barb” Schaaf of Fieldon, Carolyn Schaaf of Jerseyville and Marcia Schaaf of Griggsville; brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Shirley and Larry Smith of Batchtown, Carol and Glenn Hutchison of Belton, Missouri, Robert Follis of Mulberry Grove and Floyd and Chris Follis of Fieldon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Julius “Dude” Schaaf; his mother and step-father, Cora Alice and Glenn Varble; four brothers, Russell Schaaf, Robert “Bob” Schaaf, Donald “Don” Schaaf and James “Jim” Schaaf; his father in-law and mother in-law, Floyd and Rosie Follis; two brothers in-law, Bob Weeks and Jim Bridges; six sisters in-law, Linda Mortland, Faye Follis, Carole Follis, Marge Schaaf, Alice Schaaf and Virginia Weeks.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Fieldon Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to National Kidney Foundation or to the American Diabetes Association.
