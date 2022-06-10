Charles Henry Lane, 90, passed away at 8:29 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
He was born on November 24, 1931 in Jerseyville and was the son of Audris and Etta (Piercy) Lane.
Following his graduation from Jersey Community High School, Chuck enlisted with the United States Air Force, serving our country honorable stationed in Germany.
He married the former Ann Mashburn on July 12, 1958 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville and throughout their 63 years of marriage their lives have been blessed beyond measure. They shared in many wonderful memories together raising their two children and thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with their four grandchildren.
Chuck was employed as a Journeyman Machinist with Owens-Illinois for 43 years. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals, Jersey Community High School Panthers and the Centralia Orphans. Following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his family and alongside his wife, Ann, lovingly cared for his mother in-law, Juliana, affording her to blessing of living out her 103 years at their home.
Surviving are his wife, Ann Lane of Jerseyville; a daughter, Tracey Bryce of Rosemount, MN; a son and daughter in-law, Charles L. “Chuck” and Danielle Lane of Centralia; four grandchildren, Carson Andrew Bryce, Gracie Ann Bryce, Parker Charles Lane and Mikayla Arlene Lane.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Cherry; two sisters, Margaret Hampon and Glenda Early; his father in-law and mother in-law, L. Leon and Juliana Mashburn; as well as a brother in-law, Richard “Dickie” Mashburn.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military honors.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Riverbend Humane Society or to Masses.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com