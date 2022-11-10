Cecil Newberry

Cecil Wayne “Bud” Newberry, 87, passed away at 2:14 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville.
He was born in Gillett, Arkansas on May 30, 1935 and was the son of the late Henry Raymond “Ray” and Louise (Wheeler) Newberry.
Bud served our country honorably with the United States Army, receiving his Honorable Discharge on July 222, 1958.
He obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and began his career in Elementary Education, retiring from Jacksonville School District #117.
He married the former Eva Stricklin on December 27, 1958. Their marriage was blessed with three children, and together the couple resided in Alton, Bethalto and Jacksonville throughout their marriage, as well as Jerseyville, where they have resided for the past eight years.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Eva Newberry of Jerseyville; three children and their spouses, Brian and Courtney Newberry of Jonesville, Michigan, Bradley and Vicky Newberry of Madeira Beach, Florida and Beth and Bill Allen of Paducah, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Alyssa Miller, Dayne Newberry, Danielle “Dani” Newberry and Natalie Allen; two step-grandchildren, Kiehl and Shane Smith; two great-grandsons, Brenden and Camden Miller; two brothers and a sister in-law, Monta Newberry of Carbondale and Eugene “Gene” and Joanne Newberry of Jerseyville; as well as two sisters and a brother in-law, Florence Gibson of Springfield and Susie Bazin and her husband, Ken Jones, of Bronson, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Herrin.
Private interment will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Saint Louis, Missouri.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to a Church of your choice.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com