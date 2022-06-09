Catherine Perdun

Catherine Jo Ann Perdun, 60, was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 31, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on February 2, 1962 in Litchfield to Elwyn Eugene & Jo Ann (Bell) Perdun.
She loved caring for others, so it’s no wonder she went to school for nursing and graduated as a LPN in 1994. She had a passion for taking care of the elderly and worked at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab up until a few months before her death.
When she wasn’t taking care of others at work, she lived her life for her kids and grandkids. You would often find her on the floor playing or singing nursery rhymes with her granddaughters. She had a passion for music and loved either listening to it at home or attending live concerts.
She is survived by her children: Danny (Candice) Perdun of Cortland, Ohio, Kari (Billy) Yates of Troy, and Todd Haymaker of Jerseyville; her grandchildren: Natalie, Avery, and Ayla; and her brother: Chad Perdun. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: David Andrew Perdun and Vicki Parris. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, June 11. Visitation will be from 4-5pm with a service following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary.
