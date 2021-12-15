Carolyn Sue Hermens, 81, of Elsah, passed away on December 9, 2021. She was born on July 14, 1940 to Archibald Kenneth & Josephine Pearl (Barid) Hoggard. She married Ted Hermens in February of 1959 in Eldred. They shared 57 years of marriage until his death in 2016. She is survived by her children: Jody (David) Jedlicka of Jerseyville and Brock (Pam) Hermens of Dow; her grandchildren: Tyler (Ashley) Hermens and Brennen (Samantha) Hermens; and great-grandchildren: Hudson and Beau Hermens. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Ted Hermens, and brother. A visitation will be held on December 17, 2021 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on December 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the continuing education of her great-grandchildren.
