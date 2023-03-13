Carol Kanallakan Woelfel, 71, of Jerseyville, died unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at her residence.
Surviving are:
Daughters: Wendy Ward of Jerseyville
Stacy Kanallakan of Jerseyville
5 Grandchildren
Brothers: Rusty Willis of Roodhouse
David Willis of Jerseyville
Sister: Anita Kraemer of Butler
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville Public Library or to Masses.