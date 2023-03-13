obit stock color

Carol Kanallakan Woelfel, 71, of Jerseyville, died unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at her residence.

Surviving are:

Daughters: Wendy Ward of Jerseyville

Stacy Kanallakan of Jerseyville

5 Grandchildren

Brothers: Rusty Willis of Roodhouse

David Willis of Jerseyville

Sister: Anita Kraemer of Butler

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville.

Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville Public Library or to Masses.