Carol Kay (Ross) Gettings, 80, died at 4:45 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.
She was born in Greene County, Illinois on December 2, 1940 and was the daughter of George Ross and Airita (Beck) Sr. and grew up, along with her siblings, in Berdan.
She married James Robert Gettings Sr. on June 21, 1959 in Wrights, Illinois and together they shared 60 years of marriage and raised their four children in Jersey County.
In the early years of their marriage, the two rarely missed an opportunity to go dancing on Saturday nights. Camping was an important part of the Gettings married life, having taken man family trips throughout the years. Carol loved country music, and their trips to Opryland were always among her favorites. After James retirement, the two began wintering in Texas, a source of enjoyment for nearly 30 years.
Above all, Carol’s life centered around her family. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and a proud and doting grandmother, always taking great pride in maintaining her home.
Surviving are three sons, James Robert “Bubba” and Alice Gettings Jr. of Jerseyville, Roger Gettings and his companion, Paula Daube, of Plainview and Roy Gettings of Grafton; a son in-law, Larry Zimmerman of Dow; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Williamson of Jacksonville and Patricia and Robert Lasley of Rusk, Texas.
She was preceded in death by his father, George Ross Sr.; her mother and step-father, Airita and Roy Kuhnline; a daughter, Kathleen Zimmerman on October 18, 2017; a daughter in-law, Rachel (McInytre) Gettings on April 25, 2018; three sisters, Nancy Breden, Nellie Coleman and Sarah Lambert; a brother, George Ross; along with numerous half siblings and extended family members.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Riverbend Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
