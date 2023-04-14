Carol Sue Compton, 84, died at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Jerseyville Hospital. She was born August 16, 1938 in Vincennes, IN the daughter of the late Otis Warren and Dorothy Pauline (Fowler) Ready. She worked as an LPN for many years. On June 23, 1956 she married Danen Compton Sr., and he preceded her in death. Surviving are Danen Compton, Jr. of Golden, CO, Teresa Hodge (Joseph) of Dow, Barbara Kesterson of Elsah, Kimberly Compton of Bethalto, Douglas Compton (Katy) of Bethalto and Vincent Compton of Dow, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Ready. Danen and Susie’s wishes are to have their ashes scattered together at Lookout Mountain in Tennessee on their wedding anniversary, June 23rd. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
