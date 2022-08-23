Carol Carpenter

Carol June Carpenter, 91, of Brighton, passed away the morning of August, 22, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 21, 1931, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to the late Harold C. and Helen L. (Hein) Flackus.
On October 29, 1949, Carol married Jackie V. Carpenter in Kansas City, Missouri. The two spent 49 years together until his death June 10, 1999. Together they had three children, all of whom survive; Pam Drake of Godfrey, Verdie Greeling of Brighton, Bill (April) Carpenter of Little Rock, AR. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Kelly (Mike) Drake-Mondi of St. Petersburg, FL, Katie (Jacob) Scherer of Godfrey, Kristofer (Audri) Drake of Camp Lajuene, NC, Naomi Carpenter of Little Rock, AR, Libby Carpenter of Little Rock, AR; and great grandchildren, Evie Drake, Cici Drake, Quinton Scherer.
Prior to retirement, Carol worked as the Assistant Supervisor of Assessment for Macoupin County. Until the age of 89, Carol was able to live independently at home in Brighton. About a year and a half ago, she moved into Verdie’s home. There, she was able to be cared for and spend quality time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Wonderly and son in law, Ronnie Greeling.
Private family services will be held with burial occurring in Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials in Carol’s name may be made to Brighton Fire Department. Any mailed memorials may be sent to Anderson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Brighton, IL 62012.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com