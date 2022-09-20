JERSEYVILLE – Carla Reno, 80, died at 5:34 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence.
Surviving are two sons:
Terry Reno of Jerseyville
Timothy Reno and his companion, Shannon Jones, of Jerseyville
Daughter and son in-law:
Toni Sue and Todd Green of Kane
3 sisters and brothers in-law:
Sue and Michael Bowman of Jerseyville
Sandy and Mike Camden of Carrollton
Pamela and Jack Tomblingson of Gillespie
7 grandchildren: Tyler, Tiffany, Tanner, Jayden, T.J., Trevor and Tara
Private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Dolan Park in Jerseyville on Saturday, September 24, 2022 beginning at 12 p.m.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.