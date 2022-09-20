obit stock color

JERSEYVILLE – Carla Reno, 80, died at 5:34 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence.

Surviving are two sons:

Terry Reno of Jerseyville

Timothy Reno and his companion, Shannon Jones, of Jerseyville

Daughter and son in-law:

Toni Sue and Todd Green of Kane

3 sisters and brothers in-law:

Sue and Michael Bowman of Jerseyville

Sandy and Mike Camden of Carrollton

Pamela and Jack Tomblingson of Gillespie 

7 grandchildren: Tyler, Tiffany, Tanner, Jayden, T.J., Trevor and Tara

Private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Dolan Park in Jerseyville on Saturday, September 24, 2022 beginning at 12 p.m.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.