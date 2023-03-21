Carl Dunham

Carl Roger Dunham, 79, died at 6:00 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.
He was born in Jersey County, Illinois on March 25, 1943, and was one of six children born to Otis and Lola Mae (Talley) Dunham.
He married the former Dorothy Can on June 2, 1961 in Nutwood, Illinois and together their marriage was blessed with 59 years, prior to her detah on June 6, 2020.
Carl worked tirelessly to provide and care for his family, often times working multiple jobs, some of which included time spent at the former Duncan Foundry in Alton, working alongside his brother in the construction industry as well as spending over 20 years working as the Produce Manager at National Food Store in Godfrey.
He loved playing his guitar and following NASCAR and enjoyed anything racing related. It is ability to tell a good story and his loving and giving heart, however, that he will be most fondly remembered for. He was loyal to his family and a faithful and devoted member of LifechurchX (formerly Charity Christian Center).
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Christine and Jeff Strotheide of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Jeremy and Rachel Dunham of Jerseyville; two grandchildren, Joshua Strotheide of Jerseyville and Amanda (Nicholas) Davis of Jerseyville; a brother and sister in-law, Melvin and Joanne Dunham of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Anna and Glenn Cain of Jerseyville; two sisters in-law, Mary Lee Dunham of Fieldon and Ruth Ann Dunham of Kane; along with in-laws and members of the Cain Family, who Carl loved and cared for very much.
In addition to his parents and his wife Dorothy, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Lynn Dunham; a grandson, Roger Allen Dunham; as well as three brothers, Thomas, Kenneth and Richard Dunham.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at LifechurchX in Jerseyville, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday. Carl’s brother in-law, Rev. Wilbur Cain will officiate.
Private interment will take place at Fieldon Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Ronald McDonald House, in honor of the support provided to the family with Carl and Dorothy’s daughter, Kathy.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com