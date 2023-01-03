candice chapman

Candice “Candy” Chapman (Young) joined the love of her life, Leonard, in Heaven, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:52 a.m. while surrounded by her loved ones, in Shipman, Illinois.
She was born April 18, 1953, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Earnest and Margorie (Ryan) Young.
Candy married Leonard Chapman on July 10, 1971. She enjoyed making memories with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. She always made time to watch her Soaps, I Love Lucy, and The Golden Girls. Candy loved to shop and was a pro at the game Candy Crush.
Together, Candy and Leonard raised four beloved children: Randy of Shipman, Jeremy and wife Tonia of Bethalto, Joshua and wife Courtney of Delhi, Ashley and partner Joshua of Shipman, all of whom survive. She will also be missed by five grandchildren: Timothy Clemons, Austin Devaisher and his partner Maddy Barker, Angel Chapman, Aisha Covington, Aries Bourbon; great grandchild, Jordyn Chapman; siblings, Tom and Vicki Young, Blaise and Marga Kay Jennings, Greg and Ann Cottingham, and Jana Young.
In addition to her husband and parents, Candy was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Petry and a grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman, with Pastor James Driver, officiating.
Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials in Candy’s name may be given to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.