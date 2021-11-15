Candace Lyn “Candi” Meyer, 38, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.
She was born in Jerseyville on November 18, 1982 and was the daughter of Catherine (Akers) Markham and Danny Delp.
She grew up in Jerseyville, and also resided in Staunton and Carlinville for a period of time, prior to settling back in Jerseyville.
She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at various area nursing homes. She was last employed at Robings Manor in Brighton until 2005, when her health no longer allowed her to continue to do what she loved.
While her time here on Earth was far too brief, and came with many struggles throughout the years, her positive and vibrant personality always shined through. Candi was the life of the party and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and took every opportunity she could to enjoy a good shopping trip.
Surviving are her parents, Cathy Markham of Jerseyville and Danny Delp of Dow; two half siblings, Kayla and Derek Delp; her loyal K-9 companion, Lucky; her former husband, Brad Meyer; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Paul Markham; maternal grandparents, Delbert and Dorothy Akers; paternal grandparents, Merle and Bona Lambert; her uncle, Robert Eugene Timpe and a cousin, Billy Jay Akers.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of family remembrances at 1 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home.
