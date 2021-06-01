Calvin C. Vantrease, 100, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.
He was born on October 11, 1920 in Alton, IL, the son of Edgar and Celestia (Faries) Vantrease. On July 3, 1965 he married Dorthy Elmore. She proceeded him in death on March 6, 2008.
Calvin was retired from Olin Corp. after working there 52 years as a group leader. He enjoyed seeing old cars & motorcycles, and in his free time he really enjoyed picking. Calvin loved spending time with his family and his dogs.
He is survived by his daughter, Sue Bowen (Frank Bowen) of Brighton; two grandchildren, Nikole Bowen (Tony Neal) of Edwardsville, Matthew Bowen (Sabrina Slaughter) of Edwardsville: eight great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, Jordan, Tyler, Aaron, Nicholas, Luke, and Paige.
Along with his parents and his wife Dorthy, he was preceded in death by nine siblings.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 10:00am- 11:00am at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. A graveside service will then take place at Upper Alton Cemetery at 11:15am.
Memorials may be made to the Hope Rescue or Partners for Pets.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com