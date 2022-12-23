Burma Jones

Burma Louise (McCarry) Jones, 77, died at 8:15 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin.
She was born in Pearl, Illinois on October 5, 1945, and was one of five children born to Clifford and Janis B. (Hazelwonder) McCarry.
Burma was only two years old when her father was killed in a workplace accident, leaving her mother widowed with five young children. In order to be nearer to her family, her mother moved to Jerseyville, along with her children, where she would eventually marry Douglas Smith, who would lovingly raise Burma and her siblings, as his very own.
She graduated with the Class of 1963 from Jersey Community High School and throughout her life was employed at McCarry’s Dairyland and Walmart, both in Jerseyville; as well as Compass Billing at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, where she was employed for 20 years. Later in life, she worked alongside her daughter at German Insurance Agency in Jerseyville.
Burma lived her life by the beat of her own drum and was unapologetically herself. She made sure to always keep herself in the know about what was going on with anyone and everyone and never ventured too far from her trusty police scanner. Burma had a deep love for her family and grandchildren, one that she showed in her own unique way. She enjoyed playing games and spending time with her family during the Holiday’s and never missed the chance to call and sing them Happy Birthday!
Surviving are a daughter and son-law, Colleen and Brian Ward of Jerseyville; a son, Jeff Jones of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Rachel (David) Groves of Godfrey, Lauren (Kendall) Kanallakan of Grafton and Trevor Ward of Jerseyville; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Lyla and Dalton Groves and Tucker and Kynlee Kanallakan; with another due in May; two sisters and brothers in-law, Becky and Phillip Tonsor and Shelley and Marty Vanausdoll, all of Jerseyville; a brother and sister in-law, Doug Smith and Lori Crowe of Jerseyville; as well as two sisters in-law, Carolyn McCarry of Carrollton and Kathy McCarry of Jacksonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Kirby McCarry, Dennis McCarry, Clifford (Janet) McCarry and Gregory (Debra Stumpf) McCarry; and three nephews, Ryan Vanausdoll, Kyle Vanausdoll and Douglas McCarry.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francix Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to Jersey County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) or to Riverbend Humane Society.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com