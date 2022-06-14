Brian Fender

Brian M. Fender, 48, passed away at 2:53 am on Friday, June 3, 2022, at home.
He was born on July 3, 1973, in Jerseyville, the son of the late Junior & Karen (Wells) Fender.
Brian married Tracie Connour on August 30, 2003, in Medora. She survives.
He was a self-employed tree logger and enjoyed hunting, riding, fishing and ginseng hunting.
Brian is now resting in peace with Ian Lee Connour, he is survived by his children, Ashley Surratt of Hardin, Nicole Meyenburg of Moro, Carrie McAdams of Hardin, Chelsea McAdams of Jerseyville, Luke Norris of Hardin, Kendra Freand of Bethalto, Morgan Weeks of Tennessee, Emily Bain of Cottage Hills and Kacee McAdams of Hardin; a brother, Tim Fender of Jerseyville, two sisters-in-law, and Kelly Gonzalez of Cedar Rapids, IA; a cousin and best friend and his wife, Tim and Chantel Woolsey of Otterville, ILbrother-in-law, Joe (Heather) Mielke of Cottage Hills, IL.
Visitation will be from 12 pm until time of funeral services at 2 pm Saturday June 18, 2022, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Memorials can be made to Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
