Bret William Sprong, 47, passed away at his home unexpectedly on February 27, 2022.
He was born on April 29, 1974 in Jerseyville, IL. to Francis Sprong and Cynthia (Hazelwonder) Smith.
Bret graduated Calhoun High School in 1992 and then married his high school sweetheart on August 28, 1993. They share four children and one grandson who is their pride and joy.
To know Bret was to know the hardest working man you would ever meet. He loved farming and worked for Corbett Farms for the last 26 years of his life. He also loved deer hunting with his children, spending time with friends, hunting for deer sheds and mushrooms, talking on the phone, and his coffee. He would do anything for anyone and was always there when you needed him, no questions asked.
He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Mandy Sprong, four children: Hayden (Maggie), Ryley (Amber), Abbie Jo, and Easton Sprong, one grandchild: Walker Sprong, his mother and stepfather: Cynthia and David Smith, two brothers: Brad (Hilda) Sprong and Brent (Amanda) Sprong, a nephew: Austin Sprong, and two nieces: Kaitlyn and Harper Sprong.
He is preceded in death by his father, Francis Sprong, and his grandparents Jim and Peg Hazelwonder and Francis and Inez Sprong.
Bret’s wishes were to be cremated and no funeral service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mandy Sprong and family.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS