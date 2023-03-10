Brenda Jean Baker, 71, of Fidelity, died at 7:15 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Surviving are:
Five Children: CL Grizzle of Florida
BJ Grizzle of Fidelity
JD Grizzle of Kane
Leroy Kelley of Fidelity
Jeri Richardson of Fidelity
8 Grandchildren
Sisters: Goldie Teney (This is not an error, both sisters
Goldie Duggan of Jerseyville are named Goldie, and they
LaWanda Cox of Dow do not know where the first
Brothers: Freddie Teney of Florida sister lives)
Teddy Teney of Indiana
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Activity Department at Willow Rose Nursing & Rehab Center in Jerseyville.