Brenda Jean Baker, 71, of Fidelity, died at 7:15 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

Surviving are:

Five Children: CL Grizzle of Florida

BJ Grizzle of Fidelity

JD Grizzle of Kane

Leroy Kelley of Fidelity

Jeri Richardson of Fidelity

8 Grandchildren

Sisters: Goldie Teney (This is not an error, both sisters

Goldie Duggan of Jerseyville are named Goldie, and they

LaWanda Cox of Dow do not know where the first

Brothers: Freddie Teney of Florida sister lives)

Teddy Teney of Indiana

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Activity Department at Willow Rose Nursing & Rehab Center in Jerseyville.