Brenda Baker

Brenda Jean Baker, 71, died at 7:15 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
She was born on February 11, 1952 in Houston, Texas County, Missouri, and had been employed in the healthcare industry the majority of her adult life. She began as a CNA at Robings Manor in Brighton and later at Greenwood Manor Nursing Home and Jerseyville Manor, both in Jerseyville.
She is the beloved mother five children and their spouses, CL and Julie Grizzle of Florida, BJ and Amy Grizzle of Fidelity, JD Grizzle of Kane, Leroy Kelley of Fidelity and Jerri and Tim Richardson of Fidelity; Beloved Grandmother to eight grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and a sister to Goldie Duggan of Jerseyville, LaWanda Cox of Dow, Freddie Teney of Florida, Teddy Teney of Indiana, and Goldie L. Teney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Baker; her significant other, Richard Daiker; a daughter, Toni Grizzle; five grandchildren, Joshua, Don, Cassandra, Nathaniel, and Matthew Grizzle; her parents, Cecil Murel and Margaret Emmaline "Emmie" (Day) Grogan; two brothers, Cecil Grogan and Dale Grogan; and two sisters, Florence Mitchell and Josephine Smith.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate.
Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Activity Department at Willow Rose Nursing & Rehab Center in Jerseyville.
