Brandee M. Crutchley, 47, of Bunker Hill passed away after a long; courageous, 4 year battle against renal cell carcinoma, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 9:20 am at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 23, 1974, in Alton, IL the daughter of Don Silveus and Shirley (Eaton) Dunnagan.
Brandee was very family oriented and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She would host family dinner; cooking enough for an army; and always making the family favorites, green bean casserole and lime jello salad. Brandee had a unique sense of style and was always seen wearing mix matched socks. She enjoyed watching scary movies and was a “gadget junkie”.
Surviving her are her fiancée, Charles Smith of Bunker Hill; mother, Shirley Dunnagan of Bunker Hill; father and step mother, Don and Julie Silveus of Bethalto, IL; children, Bethanee Nicolini of Alton, IL, Baylee Nicolini (Terry Cope) of Bunker Hill, IL, Bradey Nicolini (Rianna Kenshalo) of Hartford, IL, Brett Nicolini of Alton, IL, and Kylee Crutchley of Bunker Hill, step-daughter, Cora, Liza, and Cierra Smith; IL; siblings, Amanda Ratcliffe (David) of Bunker hill, IL, Danyele Hargrave (Adam) of Bunker Hill, IL, Megan Johnisee (Adam) of Maryville, IL, and Lonnie Silveus (Erika) of Edwardsville, IL; step- sisters, Stacey Noble (Eric) of Wood River, IL and Kimberly Stover of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Tarah, Owen, Kyndahl, Eli, Loghan, Theo, Lacee, Rhett; and a soon to be grandbaby; a grandmother, Margaret Pelhank; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Preceding her in death were a stepfather, Danny Dunnagan; and grandparents, Ola and Clifford Eaton, Betty and Lonnie Silveus, Dorothy and Haze Dunnagan; and Daniel Pelhank.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto, IL.
Services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home.
Memorial may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
