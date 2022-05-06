Bobby Kyle

Bobby Joe “Chuck” Kyle, 80, died at 9:47 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on June 29, 1941 to Baxter Greene and Lillian (Sullivan) Kyle and was a graduate of Alton Senior High School.
He was employed as a Draftsman at Olin Corporation in Alton, Illinois, where he retired after 42 years of service.
He married the former Lola Pearl (Harrison) Price on June 29, 1983 in Dow and together their marriage was blessed with many wonderful years and spanned 30 years, prior to her death on May 5, 2013.
Chuck enjoyed woodworking and spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed time spent with his family at Beaver Dam. Anyone who knew him could attest for his love of dogs which ran a very close second to the love he had for his family. He had an impeccable sense of humor, and lived life by his self-proclaimed motto – “A confused mass of muscle”
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, David and Diana Kyle of Newnan, Georgia; two daughters and sons in-law, Sandra and Rob Hellebrand of Oak Hills, California and Barbara and Charles Sensiba of McClean, Virginia; two step-children, Tammy Price and Tracy Price, both of Fieldon; twenty two grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, Lewis Kyle of Banning, California and a sister, Frances Coop of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dogs, Freckles, Zachary, Jackie, Precious, Sorefoot, Frec, Chigger, Brownie, Rebel and Spot.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Kent Henke officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In honor if his love of dogs, memorials may be given to Riverbend Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
