Bobby Johns

Bobby Gene Johns, 86, died at 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hardin.
He was born in Advance, Missouri on July 24, 1935, and was the last surviving child born to Harry Van and Vallie Marie (Revelle) Johns.
He came to the area in 1952 from Southern Missouri obtaining work at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing. He retired in 1983 after 31 years of dedicated service as a crew leader on the dock truck. He was elected in 1993 as Road Commissioner for Otter Creek Township in Jersey County, serving the residents for 14 years.
He married the former Velma Brown on March 27, 1954 in Alton, and together they shared 58 years of marriage before her death on April 26, 2012.
Surviving are a daughter, Vallie DeClue of Jerseyville; a son, Jeff Johns of Jerseyville; a daughter in-law, Marlene Johns of Jerseyville; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Leon Johns on June 18, 2010 and Anthony "Tony" Johns of Apr. 27, 2021; a son in-law, Jeffrey DeClue on March 27, 2017; six brothers, Wilburn, Willard, Vernon, Virgil, Calvin and Leon Ervin Johns; and two sisters, Lucy Overbey and Vivian Hodge.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Burial will be in the Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
Memorials may be given to the Noble Cemetery or Otterville Baptist Church.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.