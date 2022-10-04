Billy Stucker

Billy Gene Stucker, 87, died at 9:40 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.
He was born on February 15, 1935 in Jacksonville, Illinois, one of nine children born to the late Roy and Virnel (Allen) Stucker.
Bill grew up in Southern Illinois and working alongside his father cutting timber, he learned early on the value of hard work and commitment to family.
He married the former Glenna Dunn of April 18, 1953 in Simpson, Illinois, and together their marriage was blessed with many wonderful memories together, including the joys of raising their three children and treasured moments with their grandchildren and great grandchildren that followed.
Bill began his working career at the International Shoe Factory, prior to accepting a position with Laclede Steel. He worked as a Construction Electrician for the majority of his career, ultimately retiring in 1995 as an Electrical Foreman, after dedicating 42 years of service to the organization.
An avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and enjoyed tending to his vast and plentiful garden. Bill was also a beekeeper and a talented woodworker, creating many pieces throughout his life and had a knack for fixing nearly anything.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Glenna Stucker of Jerseyville; three children and their spouses, Susan and Jeff Lowe of Warsaw, Indiana, Richard and Gail Stucker of Godfrey and Mark and Glenda Stucker of Jerseyville; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two brothers and a sister in-law, Ed Stucker of Roodhouse and Walter and Marilyn Stucker of Alton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death two brothers, John Stucker and Roy Stucker Jr.; four sisters, Bessie Filkin, Helen Surratt Owens, Nelly Meyers and Dorothy Allen.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Pastor John Gibson officiating.
The family kindly request no flowers or plants, but rather that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of a memorial to Eastland Baptist Church in Jerseyville, in care of the funeral home.
