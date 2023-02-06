Billy McCullough

Billy James McCullough, 91, of Medora, passed away at 2:17 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on October 7, 1931, in Whitewater, Mo, the son of the late Cledis and Mary (Brown) McCullough.
Bill married Dorothy Ann Reid on October 7, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, MO. They shared seventy one wonderful years of marriage.
He served our Country in The United States Army during the Korean War. Bill was a fire fighter in Cape Girardeau before moving to Medora. He taught at Southwestern High School before retiring in 1988. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and classic cars.
In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by two daughters Connie Fassaro of Staunton and Myra (Sam) Anderson of Godfrey; son Douglas (Diane) McCullough of Bethalto; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Cledis and Mary; two sisters Lillian Reihn and Azalee Dorton; brother W.B. McCullough; son in law Ben Fassero; an infant daughter Vickie Lynn.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.
Burial will follow at Medora Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com