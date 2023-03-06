Billie Delp

Billie Mae Delp, 77, passed away at 7:41 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Jerseyville Estates.
She was born on March 20, 1945 in Nutwood, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Ontis) Ligus.
She married Charles Edwin “Stoop” Delp on March 17, 1972 in Jerseyville and together they were blessed with 46 years of marriage, prior to his death on April 28, 2018.
Billie began her working career at Graham’s 5 & Dime Variety Store and worked as a housekeeper for many families throughout the area. Prior to her retirement, she devoted herself to caring for others as a Home Health Aide, a perfect fit for Billie as she always possessed a deep desire to help others.
She also had a love for nature, and enjoyed bird watching and tending to her flower garden.
Her love of people and her desire to lift up those around her was a trait she carried out in her personal life as well. She cared deeply for her family, and consistently put their needs above her own. She was an outstanding cook, and always enjoyed having the whole family gathered around the table together.
Surviving are two daughters, Karla Goodnight of Wood River and Angela Miller of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Steve and Paulette Pappas of Sevierville, Tennessee; eleven grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; three sisters and a brother in-law, Carol Sherwin an Sharon Smith, both of Jerseyville and Sandy (Merle) Hance of Fieldon; as well as a brother and sister in-law, Donald and Louella Troutwine of Fieldon.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son in-law, Tim Goodnight and a great granddaughter, Serenity Ann Hill.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the Activity Department at Jerseyville Estates. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt “thank you” to the staff and fellow residents of Jerseyville Estates for providing Billie with a warm and welcoming home for the past four years.
