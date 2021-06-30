Beverly Sue Cox, 65, passed away at 8:15 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at her home in Jerseyville, under the care of OSF St. Anthony’s Hospice.
A lifelong resident of Jersey County, she was born on October 26, 1955 in Jerseyville, one of four children born to the late Robert Eugene and Helen Marie (Haushalter) Cox.
Beverly graduated with the Class of 1973 from Jersey Community High School and went on to work for the Illinois Department of Corrections, retiring in 2013 after 33 years of service.
Beverly was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville for many years, and was grateful for the love and support that her church family showed to her throughout her illness.
She was the proud mother of two children, Whitney and Justin, and played an active role in their childhood sports and activities. She was their biggest cheerleader and harshest critic, boasting of their accomplishments.
She enjoyed surrounding herself with the company of others and whether spending the evening out with friends or spending the night at home on the couch, there was rarely a time that didn’t call for a cold refreshing beverage to be enjoyed.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Whitney and Dustin Hollander of Hillsboro, Missouri; a son, Justin Bland and his fiancé, Karen Long, who was a loyal caregiver to Beverly, of Jerseyville; five grandchildren, Cayden, Kaylee, Kennadi, Khloe and Corbin; two sisters, Tina Cox and Teresa Moore of Jerseyville; a nephew and his wife, Jason and Lawanda Cox; as well as great nieces, Courtney Cox and Kelsi Watters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Johnnie Cox and a niece, Jamie (Cox) Watters.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday. Rev. Brent Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Family in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com