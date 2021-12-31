Beverly Jean Ansell, 89, died 11:52 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on January 12, 1932 in Jersey County to the late Luther and Bernice (Staats) Brannon.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Jersey County and was a graduate of Jersey Community High School.
She married Theodore Ansell at the First Presbyterian Church Parsonage in Jerseyville and together they were the proud parents of three children and shared in many wonderful memories together, prior to his death on March 29, 2003.
Jean was proud of her hometown roots, and was active in many local civic activities. She was a longtime member of the Dr. Silas Hamilton Chapter of Daughter’s of the American Revolution and spent countless hours volunteering at her church, First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville, where she served as Deacon for many years.
She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and for her incredible baking skills and her nearly world famous cookies.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Michael Theodore and Linda Ansell of Hannibal, Missouri, Sandra Jean and Thomas Piper of White Hall and Thomas Mark and Kim Ansell of Alton; three grandchildren, David (Amy) Ansell of Belleville, Kurt and Christina Ansell of Delhi and Meredith Monroe of White Hall; six great grandchildren, Samantha, Kayden, Oakley and Zachary Ansell and Ethan and Eva Schneck.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Neva Skinner, Lily Barbour and Evelyn Kanallakan Schmieder.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com