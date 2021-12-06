Beulah “Elwanda” Liley, 97, entered into the arms of Jesus at 6:00 AM on December 5 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.
Born in Marble Hill, Missouri the daughter of Beulah (Beasley) and Ercel Stone, she worked her earlier years at the Shamrock Restaurant, in East Alton, Olin Corporation, and for many years was the church secretary at the First General Baptist Church in East Alton, where she was a member. She also babysat all of her nieces, nephews, cousins, grandson, and great granddaughter and most of the neighborhood children at some point in her life. She loved all children and they loved her. Actually, everyone who ever met her loved her. She had a multitude of loving friends most of who preceded her in death. Enjoying sewing and embroidery work, she loved listening to Bluegrass and Southern Gospel Music. Her life centered around her family and church. Every morning, as long as she was able, she began her day with coffee and her Bible. The love of Jesus radiated in her constant smile which she was seldom without.
She married Juel A Liley on August 3, 1946. He proceeded her in death on March 18, 1985. He was her soul mate.
Surviving are her sons Gary (Sue) Liley of Alton, Kevin Liley of East Alton, who was her amazing care giver for many years, a sister, Lorna Chappell of Hazelwood, Missouri. Grandson Shane (Angie) Liley, Great-Grand daughter Nicole Liley along with many nieces, nephews and cousins scattered all over the country who loved her dearly.
Preceding her in death, besides her husband and parents, are two sisters, Ravanell Stone, Winnie Clagg and a brother, Ercel Van Stone.
Per her request, graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Paynic Home for Funerals and The Liley Funeral Home of Marble Hill, are in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.